McKinney, TX
7505 Renaissance
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

7505 Renaissance

7505 Renaissance Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7505 Renaissance Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Luxury lease in the townhome community of Provence in McKinney. Exquisite model home with designer finishes throughout. The kitchen features marble counter tops, Thermador appliances, cabinets to the ceiling, wood floors, and an elevator! Upstairs features a large game room, laundry room, two guest bedrooms, and the master retreat. The master is oversized with custom lighting and juliet balcony. The master bath has marble floors and counters, large bath tub, walk in shower, and huge closet. This townhouse is fully appointed with upgrades and offers a lock and leave lifestyle. Perfectly located off Alma and Eldorado, with easy access to 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Renaissance have any available units?
7505 Renaissance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Renaissance have?
Some of 7505 Renaissance's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Renaissance currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Renaissance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Renaissance pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Renaissance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7505 Renaissance offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Renaissance offers parking.
Does 7505 Renaissance have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Renaissance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Renaissance have a pool?
No, 7505 Renaissance does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Renaissance have accessible units?
No, 7505 Renaissance does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Renaissance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 Renaissance has units with dishwashers.

