Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open bright floor plan, 4th bedroom can be a study with french door. Oversized corner lot, 4 ft extended garage, upgraded stain Master Carpets, C-tile in kitchen, nook, baths, utility and entry. Double Crown Molding in all living areas, 42 inch cabinets, covered patio with nice backyard for entertainment. HOA included, pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone!