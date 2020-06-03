All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:29 PM

7309 Alton Drive

7309 Alton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Alton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Gorgeous NEW never lived-in townhome with large living room open to kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, Stainless steel Frigidaire appliances including gas cooktop, dishwasher and oven. Upstairs features a loft area, private master retreat with vaulted ceilings, double closets, LARGE walk-in shower and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are large with one having walk-in closet. Utility room conveniently located upstairs between the bedrooms. Home features smart zoned-thermostats, gorgeous finish-out. Easy Access to shopping, schools and restaurants, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Hwy 121. Frisco ISD. Dogs under 30lbs considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Alton Drive have any available units?
7309 Alton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Alton Drive have?
Some of 7309 Alton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Alton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Alton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Alton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 Alton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7309 Alton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Alton Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 Alton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Alton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Alton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7309 Alton Drive has a pool.
Does 7309 Alton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Alton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Alton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Alton Drive has units with dishwashers.

