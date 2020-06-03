7309 Alton Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous NEW never lived-in townhome with large living room open to kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, Stainless steel Frigidaire appliances including gas cooktop, dishwasher and oven. Upstairs features a loft area, private master retreat with vaulted ceilings, double closets, LARGE walk-in shower and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are large with one having walk-in closet. Utility room conveniently located upstairs between the bedrooms. Home features smart zoned-thermostats, gorgeous finish-out. Easy Access to shopping, schools and restaurants, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Hwy 121. Frisco ISD. Dogs under 30lbs considered