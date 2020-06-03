7309 Alton Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Gorgeous NEW never lived-in townhome with large living room open to kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, Stainless steel Frigidaire appliances including gas cooktop, dishwasher and oven. Upstairs features a loft area, private master retreat with vaulted ceilings, double closets, LARGE walk-in shower and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are large with one having walk-in closet. Utility room conveniently located upstairs between the bedrooms. Home features smart zoned-thermostats, gorgeous finish-out. Easy Access to shopping, schools and restaurants, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Hwy 121. Frisco ISD. Dogs under 30lbs considered