7201 Mitchell Drive

Amenities
HOA grounds maintenance makes this townhouse ideal for travelers. Premium end unit was built inside the Frisco ISD in 2017. It overlooks the community center, fountains & pool. Kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator & gas cook top. Wood floors are in living room, kitchen & pocket office. A half bath & garage finish the ground floor. Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite. Washer & dryer are included in a utility closet off the flex-game room. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate vanities. Pets considered case by case. Submit TAR application, copy of driver's license, & last 2 pay stubs for each adult.