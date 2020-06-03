All apartments in McKinney
7201 Mitchell Drive

Location

7201 Mitchell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOA grounds maintenance makes this townhouse ideal for travelers. Premium end unit was built inside the Frisco ISD in 2017. It overlooks the community center, fountains & pool. Kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator & gas cook top. Wood floors are in living room, kitchen & pocket office. A half bath & garage finish the ground floor. Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite. Washer & dryer are included in a utility closet off the flex-game room. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate vanities. Pets considered case by case. Submit TAR application, copy of driver's license, & last 2 pay stubs for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Mitchell Drive have any available units?
7201 Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 7201 Mitchell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 Mitchell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7201 Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Mitchell Drive offers parking.
Does 7201 Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7201 Mitchell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Mitchell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7201 Mitchell Drive has a pool.
Does 7201 Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7201 Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 Mitchell Drive has units with dishwashers.

