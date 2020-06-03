7201 Mitchell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOA grounds maintenance makes this townhouse ideal for travelers. Premium end unit was built inside the Frisco ISD in 2017. It overlooks the community center, fountains & pool. Kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator & gas cook top. Wood floors are in living room, kitchen & pocket office. A half bath & garage finish the ground floor. Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite. Washer & dryer are included in a utility closet off the flex-game room. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate vanities. Pets considered case by case. Submit TAR application, copy of driver's license, & last 2 pay stubs for each adult.