Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Available on June 10th. 20 foot ceilings in the family room, open dining space, gourmet style kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, large walk in pantry, hardwood floors, and that's just the first floor. Master and one other bedroom are split on the second floor for privacy. A HUGE covered front porch provides a spot to enjoy the evenings. Larger master suite with walk-in closet, huge master shower and double vanities are sure to please.