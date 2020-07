Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wow! Come see me now! 4 HUGE bedrooms, Amazing game room upstairs. Spacious kitchen. This home looks outstanding, from top to bottom,. Has master down. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and family. Large second living upstairs. All bedrooms are large with walk in closets!



Near parks and schools!



BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED April 18, 2020 upstairs



GREAT home in acclaimed Frisco ISD



HOA dues paid by landlord.