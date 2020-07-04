7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous, ready-to-move in today townhome in The Greens at Stacy Crossing! Engineered wood floors, two-inch wood blinds, light color palette, and tons of natural light! Amazing, modern open concept kitchen with neutral chevron tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and bar seating perfect for entertaining! Large master down with huge walk-in closet. Pre-wired media room with projector, screen, and surround sound perfect for binge-watching your favorite show. Big secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets upstairs. Nestled conveniently close to HOA amenities, schools, shopping, and DNT & HWY 121.