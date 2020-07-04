All apartments in McKinney
7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:00 AM

7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive

7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous, ready-to-move in today townhome in The Greens at Stacy Crossing! Engineered wood floors, two-inch wood blinds, light color palette, and tons of natural light! Amazing, modern open concept kitchen with neutral chevron tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and bar seating perfect for entertaining! Large master down with huge walk-in closet. Pre-wired media room with projector, screen, and surround sound perfect for binge-watching your favorite show. Big secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets upstairs. Nestled conveniently close to HOA amenities, schools, shopping, and DNT & HWY 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have any available units?
7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have?
Some of 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive offers parking.
Does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have a pool?
No, 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 Chief Spotted Tail Drive has units with dishwashers.

