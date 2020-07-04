All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 709 Donelson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
709 Donelson Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:03 PM

709 Donelson Drive

709 Donelson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

709 Donelson Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Newly built home in family friendly neighborhood with a pond, park & playground. Home has a 3 car garage, tall vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and wood floors. Newly done backyard with built in grill and covered patio. Home has 3 bedrooms total (2 up - 1 down), but one room down is a 'flex' room which could count as a 4th bedroom and full bath next to it. Home has a game room upstairs and study at the entry. Only 1 block from park! Dream kitchen has with white custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop. Energy Star certified with R38, 16 SEER and radiant barrier roof. Come schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Donelson Drive have any available units?
709 Donelson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Donelson Drive have?
Some of 709 Donelson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Donelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Donelson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Donelson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 Donelson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 709 Donelson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Donelson Drive offers parking.
Does 709 Donelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Donelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Donelson Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Donelson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Donelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Donelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Donelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Donelson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center