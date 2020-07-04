709 Donelson Drive

Amenities

Newly built home in family friendly neighborhood with a pond, park & playground. Home has a 3 car garage, tall vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and wood floors. Newly done backyard with built in grill and covered patio. Home has 3 bedrooms total (2 up - 1 down), but one room down is a 'flex' room which could count as a 4th bedroom and full bath next to it. Home has a game room upstairs and study at the entry. Only 1 block from park! Dream kitchen has with white custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop. Energy Star certified with R38, 16 SEER and radiant barrier roof. Come schedule a showing today!