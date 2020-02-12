7009 St Georges Drive

Amenities

Nearly new Ashton Woods 1 story grey tone contemporary Homes with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Frisco ISD. House faces the community park. When you enter the house, all upgraded hardwood floor welcomes you from foyer to kitchen, living, and hallway to all bedrooms. Upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen features with double stacked cabinets with modern quarts counter top. Large Island with waterfall overlooking Family Room. 2 tone shades. Master bath has free standing bath tub, double sinks, frameless shower door. Excellent locations. Convenient to Stonebriar mall, Legacy West, etc. A MUST SEE.