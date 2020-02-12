All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:08 PM

7009 St Georges Drive

7009 Saint George's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Saint George's Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nearly new Ashton Woods 1 story grey tone contemporary Homes with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Frisco ISD. House faces the community park. When you enter the house, all upgraded hardwood floor welcomes you from foyer to kitchen, living, and hallway to all bedrooms. Upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen features with double stacked cabinets with modern quarts counter top. Large Island with waterfall overlooking Family Room. 2 tone shades. Master bath has free standing bath tub, double sinks, frameless shower door. Excellent locations. Convenient to Stonebriar mall, Legacy West, etc. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 St Georges Drive have any available units?
7009 St Georges Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 St Georges Drive have?
Some of 7009 St Georges Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 St Georges Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 St Georges Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 St Georges Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7009 St Georges Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7009 St Georges Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7009 St Georges Drive offers parking.
Does 7009 St Georges Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 St Georges Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 St Georges Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 St Georges Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 St Georges Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 St Georges Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 St Georges Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 St Georges Drive has units with dishwashers.

