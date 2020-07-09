6925 Grand Mesa Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

This gorgeous fully furnished home is situated on a double corner lot in the premiere Stone Hollow neighborhood in McKinney. This Newly constructed energy star home is under full warranty with many upgrades, including: custom cabinets, granite counter tops, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, smart home appliances, and decorative lighting. The first floor boasts a two story living area with several windows allowing natural light to illuminate the room. The spacious master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor. Three split bedrooms upstairs and large bathroom. Enjoy the over-sized backyard, with more than enough room to build a pool and create your own outside oasis. Frisco ISD!