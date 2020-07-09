All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6925 Grand Mesa Parkway
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:02 AM

6925 Grand Mesa Parkway

6925 Grand Mesa Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6925 Grand Mesa Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This gorgeous fully furnished home is situated on a double corner lot in the premiere Stone Hollow neighborhood in McKinney. This Newly constructed energy star home is under full warranty with many upgrades, including: custom cabinets, granite counter tops, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, smart home appliances, and decorative lighting. The first floor boasts a two story living area with several windows allowing natural light to illuminate the room. The spacious master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor. Three split bedrooms upstairs and large bathroom. Enjoy the over-sized backyard, with more than enough room to build a pool and create your own outside oasis. Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway have any available units?
6925 Grand Mesa Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway have?
Some of 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Grand Mesa Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway offers parking.
Does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway has a pool.
Does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 Grand Mesa Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center