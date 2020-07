Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

FOR RENT!! This beautiful one story home is nicely upgraded with laminate floors, security system, covered patio, recessed lights, ceiling fans, walk in closet, garden tub, and much more!!! The home has an amazing floor plan with spacious kitchen overlooking family room, two secondary bedrooms divided by an additional living space perfect for office, play area, exercise room, and more. HOA fees included in rent. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!!