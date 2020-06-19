Amenities

6904 Cotton Seed Dr Available 06/01/19 House For Lease McKinney - Lovely house at the desirable Harvest Bend neighborhood. Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms. Large family room opens to kitchen. Spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Lot of granite counter space. Ceramic cooktop stove. Half bath down. All bedroom upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink van, jetted tub and shower. Frisco ISD, walking distance to elementary & middle school. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE1959260)