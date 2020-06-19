All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 22 2019 at 9:58 PM

6904 Cotton Seed Dr

6904 Cotton Seed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Cotton Seed Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6904 Cotton Seed Dr Available 06/01/19 House For Lease McKinney - Lovely house at the desirable Harvest Bend neighborhood. Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms. Large family room opens to kitchen. Spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Lot of granite counter space. Ceramic cooktop stove. Half bath down. All bedroom upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink van, jetted tub and shower. Frisco ISD, walking distance to elementary & middle school. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE1959260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr have any available units?
6904 Cotton Seed Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr have?
Some of 6904 Cotton Seed Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Cotton Seed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Cotton Seed Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Cotton Seed Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Cotton Seed Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr offer parking?
No, 6904 Cotton Seed Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Cotton Seed Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr have a pool?
No, 6904 Cotton Seed Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr have accessible units?
No, 6904 Cotton Seed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Cotton Seed Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Cotton Seed Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

