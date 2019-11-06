6900 Royal Liverpool Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Brand new home. Frisco ISD. Many luxurious upgrades including smart panel. Open floor plan, high ceiling in family room connects to kitchen & breakfast. Wood floor covers main areas, carpet in all bedrooms. Upgraded tiles in wet areas. Master bedroom down in back of home. Master bath with double vanities, large shower area with double shower heads & separate valve, freestanding tub. Gourmet kitchen with double stacked cabinets, built-in stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops & 5-burner gas cook-top. Pocket office. Spacious game room. Low maintenance landscape. Many large windows with full natural lighting. Great location. Easy access 121, DNT, Legacy West, Toyota Headquarter & shopping center & mall.