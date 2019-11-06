All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6900 Royal Liverpool Drive

6900 Royal Liverpool Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Royal Liverpool Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new home. Frisco ISD. Many luxurious upgrades including smart panel. Open floor plan, high ceiling in family room connects to kitchen & breakfast. Wood floor covers main areas, carpet in all bedrooms. Upgraded tiles in wet areas. Master bedroom down in back of home. Master bath with double vanities, large shower area with double shower heads & separate valve, freestanding tub. Gourmet kitchen with double stacked cabinets, built-in stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops & 5-burner gas cook-top. Pocket office. Spacious game room. Low maintenance landscape. Many large windows with full natural lighting. Great location. Easy access 121, DNT, Legacy West, Toyota Headquarter & shopping center & mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

