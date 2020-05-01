6813 Oak Falls Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage guest suite

Beautiful Single Story Home in the Heart of McKinney and in the Exemplary Frisco ISD! Close to shopping and easy access to main throughway! Just steps from the community playground and pond and walking distance to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park! Very open concept layout and abundance of natural light throughout! Family room features beautiful fireplace and is spacious! Kitchen is open to the family room and includes an eat-in area, 42 inch cabinets and Corian countertops! Large Master and is split for privacy from other two guest suites and also features a spacious walk in closet. Master bath includes double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Refrigerator included and house has a sprinkler system!