Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:22 AM

6813 Oak Falls Drive

Location

6813 Oak Falls Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
Beautiful Single Story Home in the Heart of McKinney and in the Exemplary Frisco ISD! Close to shopping and easy access to main throughway! Just steps from the community playground and pond and walking distance to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park! Very open concept layout and abundance of natural light throughout! Family room features beautiful fireplace and is spacious! Kitchen is open to the family room and includes an eat-in area, 42 inch cabinets and Corian countertops! Large Master and is split for privacy from other two guest suites and also features a spacious walk in closet. Master bath includes double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Refrigerator included and house has a sprinkler system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Oak Falls Drive have any available units?
6813 Oak Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Oak Falls Drive have?
Some of 6813 Oak Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Oak Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Oak Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Oak Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Oak Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6813 Oak Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Oak Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 6813 Oak Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Oak Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Oak Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 6813 Oak Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Oak Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 6813 Oak Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Oak Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Oak Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

