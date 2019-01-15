6804 County Road 165

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely full functioning horse facility with barn dominium for tenant. Horse boarding, training, breeding facilities. Barn dominium has large living area, open kitchen and dining, 1 large bedroom and full bath with tub and separate shower. 8 Stall barn with turn outs include equine wash area, tack room and groom's living quarters with bedroom, full bath, kitchen equipped with appliances and storage areas. Many covered porches compliment the property along with a separate storage barn and separate covered RV barn with hook ups and enclosed equipment storage. A large outdoor arena, pipe fencing and cross fencing complete the function of this great property. Two large pastures with loafing shed included.