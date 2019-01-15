All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:44 AM

6804 County Road 165

6804 County Road 165 · No Longer Available
Location

6804 County Road 165, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely full functioning horse facility with barn dominium for tenant. Horse boarding, training, breeding facilities. Barn dominium has large living area, open kitchen and dining, 1 large bedroom and full bath with tub and separate shower. 8 Stall barn with turn outs include equine wash area, tack room and groom's living quarters with bedroom, full bath, kitchen equipped with appliances and storage areas. Many covered porches compliment the property along with a separate storage barn and separate covered RV barn with hook ups and enclosed equipment storage. A large outdoor arena, pipe fencing and cross fencing complete the function of this great property. Two large pastures with loafing shed included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 County Road 165 have any available units?
6804 County Road 165 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 County Road 165 have?
Some of 6804 County Road 165's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 County Road 165 currently offering any rent specials?
6804 County Road 165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 County Road 165 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 County Road 165 is pet friendly.
Does 6804 County Road 165 offer parking?
Yes, 6804 County Road 165 offers parking.
Does 6804 County Road 165 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 County Road 165 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 County Road 165 have a pool?
No, 6804 County Road 165 does not have a pool.
Does 6804 County Road 165 have accessible units?
No, 6804 County Road 165 does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 County Road 165 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 County Road 165 has units with dishwashers.

