6605 Charles Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A beautiful home, with great curb appeal and landscape, located in Live Oak Village in the heart of Stonebridge. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a large living room that opens to the kitchen and formal dining area makes it the perfect home to lease! It features many updates that include: laminate wood flooring throughout the home, new windows, HVAC, hot water heater, roof, fresh paint, new stainless steal kitchen appliances. As part of the lease, the home will include the stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer, and all window treatments, planter boxes in the backyard, and storm shelter. Great schools, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants! This little gem will not last long!