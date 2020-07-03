All apartments in McKinney
6605 Charles Trail

6605 Charles Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Charles Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful home, with great curb appeal and landscape, located in Live Oak Village in the heart of Stonebridge. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a large living room that opens to the kitchen and formal dining area makes it the perfect home to lease! It features many updates that include: laminate wood flooring throughout the home, new windows, HVAC, hot water heater, roof, fresh paint, new stainless steal kitchen appliances. As part of the lease, the home will include the stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer, and all window treatments, planter boxes in the backyard, and storm shelter. Great schools, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants! This little gem will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Charles Trail have any available units?
6605 Charles Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Charles Trail have?
Some of 6605 Charles Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Charles Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Charles Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Charles Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Charles Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6605 Charles Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Charles Trail offers parking.
Does 6605 Charles Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Charles Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Charles Trail have a pool?
No, 6605 Charles Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Charles Trail have accessible units?
No, 6605 Charles Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Charles Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Charles Trail has units with dishwashers.

