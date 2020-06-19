6604 Courtyards Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Stonebridge Ranch! Separate Study and dining room or extra living area. Open floorplan with lots of light. Kitchen with granite countertops and eating area is open to family room. Many updates with radiant barrier to lower bills. North-South orientation. Private backyard with beautiful landscaping and a swing set for kids! Short walk to NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCLUDE A BEACH-TENNIS CLUB, 2 POOLS, MILES OF HIKE AND BIKE TRAILS & PARKS. Refrigerator available for sale.