Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

6604 Courtyards Drive

6604 Courtyards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Courtyards Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Stonebridge Ranch! Separate Study and dining room or extra living area. Open floorplan with lots of light. Kitchen with granite countertops and eating area is open to family room. Many updates with radiant barrier to lower bills. North-South orientation. Private backyard with beautiful landscaping and a swing set for kids! Short walk to NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCLUDE A BEACH-TENNIS CLUB, 2 POOLS, MILES OF HIKE AND BIKE TRAILS & PARKS. Refrigerator available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Courtyards Drive have any available units?
6604 Courtyards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 Courtyards Drive have?
Some of 6604 Courtyards Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 Courtyards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Courtyards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Courtyards Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Courtyards Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6604 Courtyards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6604 Courtyards Drive offers parking.
Does 6604 Courtyards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Courtyards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Courtyards Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6604 Courtyards Drive has a pool.
Does 6604 Courtyards Drive have accessible units?
No, 6604 Courtyards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Courtyards Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 Courtyards Drive has units with dishwashers.

