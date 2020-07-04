All apartments in McKinney
6516 Dynamite Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

6516 Dynamite Drive

6516 Dynamite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6516 Dynamite Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
new construction
Beautiful Beazer Home in Frisco ISD and a master planed community The Grove at Craig Ranch with designer upgrades throughout.

It features 4 bedrooms with 2 up and 2 down, 3 full baths, breakfast area, study, pet space, master bath with walk-in seated shower, his and her sinks. Gourmet style kitchen has upgraded quartz c-tops, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features two bedrooms, a game room, and media room. Large covered patio.

Amazing homesite near treelined creek, 3 parks, a short walk to Crape Myrtle Trails of McKinney. Ease access to 121 Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Dynamite Drive have any available units?
6516 Dynamite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 Dynamite Drive have?
Some of 6516 Dynamite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Dynamite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Dynamite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Dynamite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6516 Dynamite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6516 Dynamite Drive offer parking?
No, 6516 Dynamite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6516 Dynamite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 Dynamite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Dynamite Drive have a pool?
No, 6516 Dynamite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6516 Dynamite Drive have accessible units?
No, 6516 Dynamite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Dynamite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 Dynamite Drive has units with dishwashers.

