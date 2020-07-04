6516 Dynamite Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Beazer Home in Frisco ISD and a master planed community The Grove at Craig Ranch with designer upgrades throughout.
It features 4 bedrooms with 2 up and 2 down, 3 full baths, breakfast area, study, pet space, master bath with walk-in seated shower, his and her sinks. Gourmet style kitchen has upgraded quartz c-tops, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features two bedrooms, a game room, and media room. Large covered patio.
Amazing homesite near treelined creek, 3 parks, a short walk to Crape Myrtle Trails of McKinney. Ease access to 121 Hwy.