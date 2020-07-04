6417 Marvin Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great open floor plan in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Awesome home has new laminate, new tile, new carpet in master and fresh paint. The large kitchen overlooks the family room with cozy fireplace. Master is split for privacy and features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. All monies, including lease applications, security deposits and first month's rent, must be paid in certified funds. Home will remain active on the market until security deposit is received, as well as signed lease agreement. No dogs over 20 lbs. allowed.