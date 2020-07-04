All apartments in McKinney
6417 Marvin Gardens

Location

6417 Marvin Gardens, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open floor plan in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Awesome home has new laminate, new tile, new carpet in master and fresh paint. The large kitchen overlooks the family room with cozy fireplace. Master is split for privacy and features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. All monies, including lease applications, security deposits and first month's rent, must be paid in certified funds. Home will remain active on the market until security deposit is received, as well as signed lease agreement. No dogs over 20 lbs. allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Marvin Gardens have any available units?
6417 Marvin Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Marvin Gardens have?
Some of 6417 Marvin Gardens's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Marvin Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Marvin Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Marvin Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 6417 Marvin Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6417 Marvin Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Marvin Gardens offers parking.
Does 6417 Marvin Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Marvin Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Marvin Gardens have a pool?
No, 6417 Marvin Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 6417 Marvin Gardens have accessible units?
No, 6417 Marvin Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Marvin Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 Marvin Gardens has units with dishwashers.

