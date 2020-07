6405 Brownstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPOTLESS ASHTON WOODS HOME IN MCKINNEY'S UPSCALE BROOKSTONE SUBDIVISION. ENVIOUS COVERED FRONT PORCH. ENTRY OPENS TO EXTENDED TILE ENTRY & DINING ROOM. WELL-APPOINTED KITCHEN HAS BUILT-IN APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL 42-INCH OAK CABINETRY, & OPENS NICELY TO BREAKFAST NOOK AND FAMILY ROOM THAT HAS GAS FIREPLACE AND WOOD FLOORING. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN HAS MASTER BEDROOM AT REAR OF HOME WITH BAY WINDOW AND ENSUITE BATH WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, & WALK-IN CLOSET. NICE COVERED BACK PATIO OPENS TO REALLY LARGE BACKYARD. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, & DRYER INCLUDED. WALK TO CITY PARK AND ELLIOT ELEMENTARY IN RENOWNED FRISCO ISD. SUPER NICE COMMUNITY POOL & AMENITY CENTER. QUICK ACCESS TO SHOPPING, SH 121, & US 75.