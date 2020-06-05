6213 Crator Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Well maintained home nestled under a gorgeous canopy of mature trees!

This home features the best of upgrades with engineered hardwoods floors, and a private office at entry. Open style living with easy flow to kitchen. Stainless appliances, BOSCH dishwasher and gorgeous granite in the spacious kitchen. Enjoy the shaded backyard with enlarged back patio featuring stamped, stained concrete and a new 8 ft BOB wood fence. Open second level features three large bedrooms and a great play space. New roof and gutters, and new water heater. Within short walking distance to pool, splash pad and park. Feeds to exemplary FRISCO ISD. Welcome Home!!!