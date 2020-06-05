All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:27 AM

6213 Crator Drive

6213 Crator Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6213 Crator Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained home nestled under a gorgeous canopy of mature trees!
This home features the best of upgrades with engineered hardwoods floors, and a private office at entry. Open style living with easy flow to kitchen. Stainless appliances, BOSCH dishwasher and gorgeous granite in the spacious kitchen. Enjoy the shaded backyard with enlarged back patio featuring stamped, stained concrete and a new 8 ft BOB wood fence. Open second level features three large bedrooms and a great play space. New roof and gutters, and new water heater. Within short walking distance to pool, splash pad and park. Feeds to exemplary FRISCO ISD. Welcome Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Crator Drive have any available units?
6213 Crator Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Crator Drive have?
Some of 6213 Crator Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Crator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Crator Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Crator Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6213 Crator Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6213 Crator Drive offer parking?
No, 6213 Crator Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6213 Crator Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Crator Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Crator Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6213 Crator Drive has a pool.
Does 6213 Crator Drive have accessible units?
No, 6213 Crator Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Crator Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 Crator Drive has units with dishwashers.

