McKinney, TX
6201 Smithwick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6201 Smithwick Drive

6201 Smithwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Smithwick Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GORGEOUS David Weekley executive patio home in Spicewood @ Craig Ranch. TWO MASTER SUITES perfect for roommates! Gourmet kitchen 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, refrigerator, painted cabinets, custom granite & backsplash. Light, bright, and open. Upgraded lighting, window treatments & iron front door. OVERSIZED CORNER LOT WITH OUTDOOR LIVING AREA. Office with built in desk & cabinets. Tons of storage. Upgrades & EXTRAS thru out. Needs absolutely nothing. Hurry, you won't be disappointed. Walk to dog park, Spa, Fitness & TPC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Smithwick Drive have any available units?
6201 Smithwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Smithwick Drive have?
Some of 6201 Smithwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Smithwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Smithwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Smithwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Smithwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Smithwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Smithwick Drive offers parking.
Does 6201 Smithwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Smithwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Smithwick Drive have a pool?
No, 6201 Smithwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Smithwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6201 Smithwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Smithwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Smithwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

