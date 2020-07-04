6201 Smithwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

GORGEOUS David Weekley executive patio home in Spicewood @ Craig Ranch. TWO MASTER SUITES perfect for roommates! Gourmet kitchen 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, refrigerator, painted cabinets, custom granite & backsplash. Light, bright, and open. Upgraded lighting, window treatments & iron front door. OVERSIZED CORNER LOT WITH OUTDOOR LIVING AREA. Office with built in desk & cabinets. Tons of storage. Upgrades & EXTRAS thru out. Needs absolutely nothing. Hurry, you won't be disappointed. Walk to dog park, Spa, Fitness & TPC.