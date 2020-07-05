612 Granite Shoals Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room new construction

Brand new home with brand new appliances(included Refrigerator). Priced to lease, at this lease price it is hard to get this big brand new home with new appliances. This magnificent new home features an open concept kitchen that overlooks the living area and has an over sized counter-top perfect for breakfast or hosting gatherings. Has a large master bedroom and master bath suite with large closet downstairs along with a formal front dining room and study room. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, along with a game room and media room. Reserve at Westridge has resort-style pools and amenity center, plus highly rated Prosper schools without the longer commute. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 75, and 380.