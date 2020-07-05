All apartments in McKinney
612 Granite Shoals Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Granite Shoals Drive

612 Granite Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Granite Shoals Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Brand new home with brand new appliances(included Refrigerator). Priced to lease, at this lease price it is hard to get this big brand new home with new appliances. This magnificent new home features an open concept kitchen that overlooks the living area and has an over sized counter-top perfect for breakfast or hosting gatherings. Has a large master bedroom and master bath suite with large closet downstairs along with a formal front dining room and study room. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, along with a game room and media room. Reserve at Westridge has resort-style pools and amenity center, plus highly rated Prosper schools without the longer commute. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 75, and 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Granite Shoals Drive have any available units?
612 Granite Shoals Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Granite Shoals Drive have?
Some of 612 Granite Shoals Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Granite Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Granite Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Granite Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Granite Shoals Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 612 Granite Shoals Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Granite Shoals Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Granite Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Granite Shoals Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Granite Shoals Drive have a pool?
Yes, 612 Granite Shoals Drive has a pool.
Does 612 Granite Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Granite Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Granite Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Granite Shoals Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

