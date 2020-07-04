6113 Pete Dye Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home is nestled in the Fairways at Craig Ranch, conveniently located close to Hwy 75 and 121. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a large island overlooking the family room. On the mainfloor are an office, large master suite, and an additional bedroom with a full bathroom. Upstairs is a large game room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. With high ceilings, large windows, ample natural light, open floor plan, and outdoor entertaining space, this home won't be available for long. This house is a MUST see!