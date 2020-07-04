All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:39 PM

6113 Pete Dye Road

6113 Pete Dye Road · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Pete Dye Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home is nestled in the Fairways at Craig Ranch, conveniently located close to Hwy 75 and 121. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a large island overlooking the family room. On the mainfloor are an office, large master suite, and an additional bedroom with a full bathroom. Upstairs is a large game room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. With high ceilings, large windows, ample natural light, open floor plan, and outdoor entertaining space, this home won't be available for long. This house is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Pete Dye Road have any available units?
6113 Pete Dye Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Pete Dye Road have?
Some of 6113 Pete Dye Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Pete Dye Road currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Pete Dye Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Pete Dye Road pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Pete Dye Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6113 Pete Dye Road offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Pete Dye Road offers parking.
Does 6113 Pete Dye Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 Pete Dye Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Pete Dye Road have a pool?
No, 6113 Pete Dye Road does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Pete Dye Road have accessible units?
No, 6113 Pete Dye Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Pete Dye Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Pete Dye Road has units with dishwashers.

