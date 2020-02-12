6104 Oldham Drive

HOUSE INTERIOR HAS BEEN PAINTED TO NEUTRAL! Beautiful Single Story in Eldorado Height with 3 bedrooms PLUS a study AND formal living and dining with laminate floor. You will enjoy this spacious and bright kitchen which overlooks family and breakfast nook. Great floor plan with split bedrooms and lots of storage. Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
