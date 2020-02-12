All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
6104 Oldham Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:40 AM

6104 Oldham Drive

6104 Oldham Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6104 Oldham Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE INTERIOR HAS BEEN PAINTED TO NEUTRAL! Beautiful Single Story in Eldorado Height with 3 bedrooms PLUS a study AND formal living and dining with laminate floor. You will enjoy this spacious and bright kitchen which overlooks family and breakfast nook. Great floor plan with split bedrooms and lots of storage. Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Oldham Drive have any available units?
6104 Oldham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 Oldham Drive have?
Some of 6104 Oldham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Oldham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Oldham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Oldham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6104 Oldham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6104 Oldham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Oldham Drive offers parking.
Does 6104 Oldham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 Oldham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Oldham Drive have a pool?
No, 6104 Oldham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Oldham Drive have accessible units?
No, 6104 Oldham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Oldham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Oldham Drive has units with dishwashers.

