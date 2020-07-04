All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

6005 Hidden Pine Lane

6005 Hidden Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6005 Hidden Pine Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great location in heart of McKinney. One and half story home in well - established neighborhood. Four bedroom down with two full bath additional living area and game room up. Kitchen fully updated with stainless steel appliances. granite counter top, dark kitchen cabinet. Open to family room with breakfast nook. Private cedar covered patio with B on B fence. Great backyard outdoor living with fan and lighting. Convenient to schools community pool and shopping area. Kitchen refrigerator, laundry room washer and dryer will stay with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane have any available units?
6005 Hidden Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane have?
Some of 6005 Hidden Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Hidden Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Hidden Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Hidden Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Hidden Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Hidden Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 Hidden Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6005 Hidden Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 6005 Hidden Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Hidden Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Hidden Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.

