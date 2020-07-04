6005 Hidden Pine Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great location in heart of McKinney. One and half story home in well - established neighborhood. Four bedroom down with two full bath additional living area and game room up. Kitchen fully updated with stainless steel appliances. granite counter top, dark kitchen cabinet. Open to family room with breakfast nook. Private cedar covered patio with B on B fence. Great backyard outdoor living with fan and lighting. Convenient to schools community pool and shopping area. Kitchen refrigerator, laundry room washer and dryer will stay with lease.