granite counters parking walk in closets pool playground fireplace

Exceptional home in McKinney but Allen ISD. High ceilings, open floor plan. Family Room with gas log fireplace and open to Dining Laminated floors throughout living, family, dining & tiles in the kitchen, carpets in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Kitchen Granite counter top with back-splash and appliances look like new with large pantry. Community playground and swimming pool.