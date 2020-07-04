All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

5912 Round Up Lane

Location

5912 Round up Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Now Available, Half Duplex Two Master Bedrooms in Allen ISD! Just off 121 & Stacy Rd, this 2-2.5-2 + Loft Villa is Low Maintenance & loaded with options - Allen ISD, Across from Common Area, Two Master Bedrooms, Kitchen Includes Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Kitchen Island & Tile Backsplash, NO Carpet on the First Floor, Fresh Paint, Ceramic Tile, Garden Tub, Dual Sinks, Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans, Rounded Corners, Blinds, Security System, Fenced in Side Yard with Covered Porch, Sprinkler System, & Walking distance to community Park & Pool. Rental price include Stainless Steel Refrigerator as well as Washer and Dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Round Up Lane have any available units?
5912 Round Up Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Round Up Lane have?
Some of 5912 Round Up Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Round Up Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Round Up Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Round Up Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Round Up Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5912 Round Up Lane offer parking?
No, 5912 Round Up Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Round Up Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 Round Up Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Round Up Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Round Up Lane has a pool.
Does 5912 Round Up Lane have accessible units?
No, 5912 Round Up Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Round Up Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Round Up Lane has units with dishwashers.

