5912 Round Up Lane

Amenities
Now Available, Half Duplex Two Master Bedrooms in Allen ISD! Just off 121 & Stacy Rd, this 2-2.5-2 + Loft Villa is Low Maintenance & loaded with options - Allen ISD, Across from Common Area, Two Master Bedrooms, Kitchen Includes Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Kitchen Island & Tile Backsplash, NO Carpet on the First Floor, Fresh Paint, Ceramic Tile, Garden Tub, Dual Sinks, Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans, Rounded Corners, Blinds, Security System, Fenced in Side Yard with Covered Porch, Sprinkler System, & Walking distance to community Park & Pool. Rental price include Stainless Steel Refrigerator as well as Washer and Dryer!