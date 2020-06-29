All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5901 The Esplanade

5901 the Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

5901 the Esplanade, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
new construction
Be the FIRST to occupy this brand new two-story luxury home with access to exemplary Frisco schools +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, study, formal dining, game and media room in a highly desirable neighborhood +Pristine kitchen with gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite island and plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, Hollywood style tub and frameless shower cubicle + Covered patio a decent sized backyard +Home includes Refrigerator +Come see this spacious home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 The Esplanade have any available units?
5901 The Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 The Esplanade have?
Some of 5901 The Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 The Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
5901 The Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 The Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 5901 The Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5901 The Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 5901 The Esplanade offers parking.
Does 5901 The Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 The Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 The Esplanade have a pool?
No, 5901 The Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 5901 The Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 5901 The Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 The Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 The Esplanade has units with dishwashers.

