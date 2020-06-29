5901 The Esplanade

Amenities

Be the FIRST to occupy this brand new two-story luxury home with access to exemplary Frisco schools +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, study, formal dining, game and media room in a highly desirable neighborhood +Pristine kitchen with gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite island and plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, Hollywood style tub and frameless shower cubicle + Covered patio a decent sized backyard +Home includes Refrigerator +Come see this spacious home today!