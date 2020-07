Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional One story home in highly desirable Pine Ridge Estates. With an Open Floor Plan, Fresh paint, New carpet, Updated Kitchen w granite cntrs, gas cooktop and Perfect size Backyard...This is the home you were looking for !! Over 2200+ sqft, 4 beds, 2 bath, McKinney ISD, close to highways (5 min to 121, 5 min to 75) and minutes from Allen Mall. Walking distance from Ea Randles Park and Reuben Johnson Elementary school.