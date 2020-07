Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wow, Remodeling and Beautiful cozy one story home! Fresh paint, new carpets. This home has been well cared for and has many updates throughout. Home features hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout, granite counter top, ss appliances, designer paint, large covered patio, formal living can serve as study or formal dining you choose! Pretty landscaping front of house and Pretty trees backyard. Nice community pools and playground.