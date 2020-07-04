All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5805 Rubblestone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5805 Rubblestone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5805 Rubblestone Drive

5805 Rubblestone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5805 Rubblestone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a well Maintained Home that includes Lawn Maintenance. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a Huge Formal Living & Formal Dining Area that is very Versatile. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Long Breakfast Bar. Open to the Spacious Family Room and Breakfast Nook. Fireplace and Tons of Light. Massive Master Suite with a New Renovated Master Shower, Garden Tub with Double Vanities and Walk-in Closet. Split Plan for Privacy. Covered Patio and Storage Building. Pets are Welcome. Access to Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Rubblestone Drive have any available units?
5805 Rubblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Rubblestone Drive have?
Some of 5805 Rubblestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Rubblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Rubblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Rubblestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Rubblestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Rubblestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Rubblestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5805 Rubblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Rubblestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Rubblestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5805 Rubblestone Drive has a pool.
Does 5805 Rubblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5805 Rubblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Rubblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Rubblestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center