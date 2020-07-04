5805 Rubblestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a well Maintained Home that includes Lawn Maintenance. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a Huge Formal Living & Formal Dining Area that is very Versatile. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Long Breakfast Bar. Open to the Spacious Family Room and Breakfast Nook. Fireplace and Tons of Light. Massive Master Suite with a New Renovated Master Shower, Garden Tub with Double Vanities and Walk-in Closet. Split Plan for Privacy. Covered Patio and Storage Building. Pets are Welcome. Access to Community Pool.