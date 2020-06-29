All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5712 Fox Chase Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM

5712 Fox Chase Lane

5712 Fox Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Fox Chase Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated one story home in McKinney with Prosper schools features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This great open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with an updated kitchen highlighted by granite counter-tops, bright white cabinets, white subway tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances plus a refrigerator that is available upon request. A soft color pallet throughout is the perfect canvas for anyone's décor. Unwind outdoors in the peaceful yard with no back neighbors. Don't miss this stunning home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Fox Chase Lane have any available units?
5712 Fox Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Fox Chase Lane have?
Some of 5712 Fox Chase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Fox Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Fox Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Fox Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Fox Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5712 Fox Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Fox Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 5712 Fox Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Fox Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Fox Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 5712 Fox Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Fox Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 5712 Fox Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Fox Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Fox Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

