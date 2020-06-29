5712 Fox Chase Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated one story home in McKinney with Prosper schools features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This great open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with an updated kitchen highlighted by granite counter-tops, bright white cabinets, white subway tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances plus a refrigerator that is available upon request. A soft color pallet throughout is the perfect canvas for anyone's décor. Unwind outdoors in the peaceful yard with no back neighbors. Don't miss this stunning home!