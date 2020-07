Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single story with 3 bed, 2 bath & 2 car garage with upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and knotty alder cabinets. Large family room with cast stone fireplace great for entertaining. Study is perfect when work comes home with you. Master bedroom with luxurious master bath. Large covered back patio looks over grassy backyard. Located near Allen Outlet, Cabelas, and McKinney square. Study could be used as 4 bedroom