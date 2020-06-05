5704 Amphora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A nearly like BRAND NEW HOME located off hwy 121 and corner of Stacy. Minutes to Allen Premium Outlet and 10 minutes to Toyota headquarter. Great floor floor plan with open kitchen to a living area. Split master bedroom with others plus a french glass door home office. Open space kitchen to a open dining room with a Large granite kitchen island with stainless appliances. Walking to community pool for summer fun. Home will be ready to move in on 15th of July.