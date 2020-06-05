A nearly like BRAND NEW HOME located off hwy 121 and corner of Stacy. Minutes to Allen Premium Outlet and 10 minutes to Toyota headquarter. Great floor floor plan with open kitchen to a living area. Split master bedroom with others plus a french glass door home office. Open space kitchen to a open dining room with a Large granite kitchen island with stainless appliances. Walking to community pool for summer fun. Home will be ready to move in on 15th of July.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5704 Amphora Avenue have any available units?
5704 Amphora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Amphora Avenue have?
Some of 5704 Amphora Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Amphora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Amphora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.