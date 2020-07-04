All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5701 SIlver Buckle Dr.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:25 PM

5701 SIlver Buckle Dr.

5701 Silver Buckle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5701 Silver Buckle Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
- A rare find for rent. Spacious and flexible floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas, on an oversized corner lot zoned to exemplary rated schools. Conveniently located to major roadways, shopping, entertainment, family and sports activity centers. Oversized master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closets, separate vanities, and separate tub and shower. Open and expansive kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop & extensive cabinetry. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs, exercise or flex room (now 5th BR), and open game room w bonus storage closet! Charming front porch, and gorgeous back yard green space with covered outdoor living w fans & wired for TV; huge back yard few can compare to!

(RLNE5087730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. have any available units?
5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. have?
Some of 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. offer parking?
No, 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. have a pool?
No, 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 SIlver Buckle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center