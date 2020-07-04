5701 SIlver Buckle Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room

- A rare find for rent. Spacious and flexible floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas, on an oversized corner lot zoned to exemplary rated schools. Conveniently located to major roadways, shopping, entertainment, family and sports activity centers. Oversized master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closets, separate vanities, and separate tub and shower. Open and expansive kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop & extensive cabinetry. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs, exercise or flex room (now 5th BR), and open game room w bonus storage closet! Charming front porch, and gorgeous back yard green space with covered outdoor living w fans & wired for TV; huge back yard few can compare to!



(RLNE5087730)