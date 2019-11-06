All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

5613 Apple Ridge Drive

5613 Apple Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Apple Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous 2-story home, available July 1, offering 2840 sqft of living space across 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal dining, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertop, stainless appliances, opens to big living room with beautiful hardwood floor. Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features a luxurious bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Huge covered patio with magnificent green belt view, great for outdoor living and social entertaining. Located in a quite neighborhood with a community pool, playground, picnic and trails. Exemplary Prosper school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive have any available units?
5613 Apple Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5613 Apple Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Apple Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Apple Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Apple Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Apple Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Apple Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Apple Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5613 Apple Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5613 Apple Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Apple Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 Apple Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

