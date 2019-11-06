5613 Apple Ridge Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-story home, available July 1, offering 2840 sqft of living space across 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal dining, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertop, stainless appliances, opens to big living room with beautiful hardwood floor. Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features a luxurious bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Huge covered patio with magnificent green belt view, great for outdoor living and social entertaining. Located in a quite neighborhood with a community pool, playground, picnic and trails. Exemplary Prosper school.