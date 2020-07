5608 Tulip Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

* INSTRUCTIONS AND REQUIRED FORMS ARE SUPPLEMENTS TO MLS LISTING.Only provided forms will be accepted at time of application* BEAUTIFUL FRESHLY PAINTED HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, BOASTING 2345 SQ FEET. INVITING ENTRY WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORING IN DINING AND LIVING AREAS, NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE LVG WITH STONE FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN SHELVING. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING.