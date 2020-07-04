5517 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and beautifully appointed home in sought after Eldorado Heights. Warm and inviting, spacious living rooms, open updated paint throughout. Great kitchen with updated granite counters centered by large island, gas cooktop and lots of cabinet space. Also features a large walk in pantry. Pergo wood flooring in formal living areas.

All bedrooms are up with huge master and master retreat with walk in closet and jetted tub. Other bedrooms are also a nice size. Large backyard boasts a covered patio and areas for growing your own personal garden. A MUST SEE!