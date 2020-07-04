All apartments in McKinney
5517 Vineyard Lane
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

5517 Vineyard Lane

5517 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and beautifully appointed home in sought after Eldorado Heights. Warm and inviting, spacious living rooms, open updated paint throughout. Great kitchen with updated granite counters centered by large island, gas cooktop and lots of cabinet space. Also features a large walk in pantry. Pergo wood flooring in formal living areas.
All bedrooms are up with huge master and master retreat with walk in closet and jetted tub. Other bedrooms are also a nice size. Large backyard boasts a covered patio and areas for growing your own personal garden. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
5517 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 5517 Vineyard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5517 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Vineyard Lane offers parking.
Does 5517 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
No, 5517 Vineyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 5517 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Vineyard Lane has units with dishwashers.

