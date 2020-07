Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Well-kept two story home available immediately. Corner lot with fenced yard. Downstairs is all hard surface floors. Kitchen has lots of counter space, new stove, and new dishwasher. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is very large with sitting area. Backyard has covered patio with storage for garden or yard equipment. Board on board cedar fence. Close to schools, shopping and major freeways.