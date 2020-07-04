5420 Crystal Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great location in McKinney with highly sought after schools. This beautiful house feeds to exemplary Glen Oaks, Dowell, Boyd High School. Tucked away in Stone Brooke Crossing with playground & community pool. Just updated with brand new high grade laminate wood floor throughout, fresh paint in and out. Open floorplan with stacked formals. Master bath features elegant slate floor, dual vanities, large corner tub & separate shower. Split bedrooms. Spacious kitchen is open to family room with fire place. It features island, breakfast bar & lots of counter space! Cozy breakfast nook has window seat. Minutes to shopping, Baylor hospital, new Costco...Owner pays HOA.