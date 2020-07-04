All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5420 Crystal Court

5420 Crystal Court · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Crystal Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location in McKinney with highly sought after schools. This beautiful house feeds to exemplary Glen Oaks, Dowell, Boyd High School. Tucked away in Stone Brooke Crossing with playground & community pool. Just updated with brand new high grade laminate wood floor throughout, fresh paint in and out. Open floorplan with stacked formals. Master bath features elegant slate floor, dual vanities, large corner tub & separate shower. Split bedrooms. Spacious kitchen is open to family room with fire place. It features island, breakfast bar & lots of counter space! Cozy breakfast nook has window seat. Minutes to shopping, Baylor hospital, new Costco...Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Crystal Court have any available units?
5420 Crystal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Crystal Court have?
Some of 5420 Crystal Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Crystal Court currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Crystal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Crystal Court pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Crystal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5420 Crystal Court offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Crystal Court offers parking.
Does 5420 Crystal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Crystal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Crystal Court have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Crystal Court has a pool.
Does 5420 Crystal Court have accessible units?
No, 5420 Crystal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Crystal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Crystal Court does not have units with dishwashers.

