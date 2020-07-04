5408 Tuscarora Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautiful modern brand new Beazer Brookhaven floor plan in Frisco ISD, the Grove at Craig Ranch, McKinney.

This 2-story home features 4 bedrooms with 2 downstairs, 3 full bathrooms, fireplace, loft, spacious media room, covered porch and patio, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a large pantry with plenty storage. Downstairs master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Close to highway 121, 75 and many shopping centers. 10 mins drive to Plano and Frisco. $3500 security deposit. Pets allowed and viewed case by case.