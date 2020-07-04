All apartments in McKinney
5408 Tuscarora Trail
5408 Tuscarora Trail

5408 Tuscarora Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Tuscarora Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful modern brand new Beazer Brookhaven floor plan in Frisco ISD, the Grove at Craig Ranch, McKinney.
This 2-story home features 4 bedrooms with 2 downstairs, 3 full bathrooms, fireplace, loft, spacious media room, covered porch and patio, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a large pantry with plenty storage. Downstairs master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Close to highway 121, 75 and many shopping centers. 10 mins drive to Plano and Frisco. $3500 security deposit. Pets allowed and viewed case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Tuscarora Trail have any available units?
5408 Tuscarora Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Tuscarora Trail have?
Some of 5408 Tuscarora Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Tuscarora Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Tuscarora Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Tuscarora Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Tuscarora Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Tuscarora Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Tuscarora Trail offers parking.
Does 5408 Tuscarora Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Tuscarora Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Tuscarora Trail have a pool?
No, 5408 Tuscarora Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Tuscarora Trail have accessible units?
No, 5408 Tuscarora Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Tuscarora Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Tuscarora Trail has units with dishwashers.

