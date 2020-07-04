5408 Tuscarora Trail

Amenities
Beautiful modern brand new Beazer Brookhaven floor plan in Frisco ISD, the Grove at Craig Ranch, McKinney.
This 2-story home features 4 bedrooms with 2 downstairs, 3 full bathrooms, fireplace, loft, spacious media room, covered porch and patio, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a large pantry with plenty storage. Downstairs master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Close to highway 121, 75 and many shopping centers. 10 mins drive to Plano and Frisco. $3500 security deposit. Pets allowed and viewed case by case.