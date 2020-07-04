5405 Flowerwood Lane

Amenities

Beautiful single-story home in McKinney with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathes and 2 car garage. It offers a master suite with walk-in closet, living room with fireplace. New window glasses all through the house, new microwave, new oven, new refrigerator and new water heater. The house has great location, minutes away from Walmart Super center, 3 minutes to I-121, 5 minutes to I-75 and 10 minutes to Allen Premium Outlets. Pet case by case. Please sign the Covid-19 Property Access form before physically viewing the house.