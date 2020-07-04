All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5405 Flowerwood Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:16 AM

5405 Flowerwood Lane

5405 Flowerwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Flowerwood Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful single-story home in McKinney with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathes and 2 car garage. It offers a master suite with walk-in closet, living room with fireplace. New window glasses all through the house, new microwave, new oven, new refrigerator and new water heater. The house has great location, minutes away from Walmart Super center, 3 minutes to I-121, 5 minutes to I-75 and 10 minutes to Allen Premium Outlets. Pet case by case. Please sign the Covid-19 Property Access form before physically viewing the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Flowerwood Lane have any available units?
5405 Flowerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Flowerwood Lane have?
Some of 5405 Flowerwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Flowerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Flowerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Flowerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 Flowerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5405 Flowerwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Flowerwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5405 Flowerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Flowerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Flowerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5405 Flowerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Flowerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5405 Flowerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Flowerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Flowerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

