Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace microwave

Gorgeous 1 story home close to 75, shopping and highly desirable McKinney Boyd High School! Located in the Villages of Lake Forest, this home has Luxurious hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 dining areas & a private study. Kitchen features granite counters, large island, breakfast bar and under cabinet lighting. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and cast stone fireplace with gas logs. Large master suite with bay windows and sitting area. Extended patio out back.