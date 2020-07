Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom with Study and formal dining room house in sought-after Brookview! Upgraded designer lighting, like new carpet. Updated kitchen with Stainless steel Appliances, granite counter tops. Walk-in pantry. Very open floor plan with high ceiling and separated bedrooms. Large master bathroom with bench area, garden tub and medicine cabinet. Easy access to 75 and 380, close to schools. Recently replaced HVAC and water heater. Come to make it your HOME today!