5301 Tuskegee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room new construction pet friendly

Brand New House!! Beazer Homes Summerfield floor plan in the master planned community of The Grove at Craig Ranch. This beautiful two-story home features 4 beds with two down, 3 baths, breakfast area, study, mud room, media room, covered porch and covered patio and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It opens directly to the great room with stunning wood floors, fireplace and a pet space under the stairs. Inside the master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet! Upstairs features a media room perfect for family movie nights!