Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5301 Tuskegee Trail
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM

5301 Tuskegee Trail

5301 Tuskegee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Tuskegee Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New House!! Beazer Homes Summerfield floor plan in the master planned community of The Grove at Craig Ranch. This beautiful two-story home features 4 beds with two down, 3 baths, breakfast area, study, mud room, media room, covered porch and covered patio and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It opens directly to the great room with stunning wood floors, fireplace and a pet space under the stairs. Inside the master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet! Upstairs features a media room perfect for family movie nights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Tuskegee Trail have any available units?
5301 Tuskegee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Tuskegee Trail have?
Some of 5301 Tuskegee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Tuskegee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Tuskegee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Tuskegee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Tuskegee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Tuskegee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Tuskegee Trail offers parking.
Does 5301 Tuskegee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Tuskegee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Tuskegee Trail have a pool?
No, 5301 Tuskegee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Tuskegee Trail have accessible units?
No, 5301 Tuskegee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Tuskegee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Tuskegee Trail has units with dishwashers.

