5301 Tuskegee Trail

Amenities
Brand New House!! Beazer Homes Summerfield floor plan in the master planned community of The Grove at Craig Ranch. This beautiful two-story home features 4 beds with two down, 3 baths, breakfast area, study, mud room, media room, covered porch and covered patio and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It opens directly to the great room with stunning wood floors, fireplace and a pet space under the stairs. Inside the master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet! Upstairs features a media room perfect for family movie nights!