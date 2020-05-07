All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:34 AM

5300 Fern Valley Lane

5300 Fern Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Fern Valley Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning American Legend home in Village Park North. Great commute location close to 121 and 75. Master and guest bedroom with ensuite down, large kitchen with stainless appliances. 3 car garage with one side tandem and epoxy floors. Lots of storage at every turn including easy access attic space. Upstairs bedrooms with jack and jill, media and gameroom. Backyard with creek and tree view. Community children's play area is next to the house. Community pool. Media room screen and projector is included in the rent. Whole house is pre-wired for speakers.

Landlord to pay HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Fern Valley Lane have any available units?
5300 Fern Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Fern Valley Lane have?
Some of 5300 Fern Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Fern Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Fern Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Fern Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Fern Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5300 Fern Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Fern Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 5300 Fern Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Fern Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Fern Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Fern Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 5300 Fern Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5300 Fern Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Fern Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Fern Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

