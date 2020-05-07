5300 Fern Valley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning American Legend home in Village Park North. Great commute location close to 121 and 75. Master and guest bedroom with ensuite down, large kitchen with stainless appliances. 3 car garage with one side tandem and epoxy floors. Lots of storage at every turn including easy access attic space. Upstairs bedrooms with jack and jill, media and gameroom. Backyard with creek and tree view. Community children's play area is next to the house. Community pool. Media room screen and projector is included in the rent. Whole house is pre-wired for speakers.



Landlord to pay HOA