Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

5229 Fort Buckner Drive

Location

5229 Fort Buckner Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautiful upscale 3 story townhome located in The Settlement at Craig Ranch. Hard wood floors, slate tile, spiral staircase and 3 walkout balconies are just a few of the many upgrades. The gourmet kitchen features a six burner gas cook top, double ovens, pot filler, granite counter tops, wet bar and an eat in kitchen, all overlooking the living room, making it perfect for families and entertaining. The master bedroom has outdoor access, double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. The first level is completed by an office or 4th bedroom, full bath, dining area. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and living area are on the 2nd level. Completing this amazing home is the 3rd story loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

