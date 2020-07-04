5229 Fort Buckner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful upscale 3 story townhome located in The Settlement at Craig Ranch. Hard wood floors, slate tile, spiral staircase and 3 walkout balconies are just a few of the many upgrades. The gourmet kitchen features a six burner gas cook top, double ovens, pot filler, granite counter tops, wet bar and an eat in kitchen, all overlooking the living room, making it perfect for families and entertaining. The master bedroom has outdoor access, double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. The first level is completed by an office or 4th bedroom, full bath, dining area. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and living area are on the 2nd level. Completing this amazing home is the 3rd story loft.