All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5220 Vineyard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5220 Vineyard Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5220 Vineyard Lane

5220 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5220 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly remodeled home Move-in Ready! Open floor plan and soar ceiling. Home features 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Eat in Kitchen has window seats and breakfast bar, open to family room. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Huge Master bedroom, Master bath features spa tub and separated shower and double vanities. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Fresh paint throughout inside and outside, Brand new carpet installed, new plank in bathrooms, hardwood floor in entry and kitchen. All appliances are included. It's corner lot, 2 car garage, board on board fence. Excellent location, great neighborhood with community pools and park, minutes to highway, restaurants, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
5220 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 5220 Vineyard Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5220 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Vineyard Lane offers parking.
Does 5220 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5220 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 5220 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 5220 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Vineyard Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center