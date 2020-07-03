5220 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Newly remodeled home Move-in Ready! Open floor plan and soar ceiling. Home features 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Eat in Kitchen has window seats and breakfast bar, open to family room. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Huge Master bedroom, Master bath features spa tub and separated shower and double vanities. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Fresh paint throughout inside and outside, Brand new carpet installed, new plank in bathrooms, hardwood floor in entry and kitchen. All appliances are included. It's corner lot, 2 car garage, board on board fence. Excellent location, great neighborhood with community pools and park, minutes to highway, restaurants, and shopping.