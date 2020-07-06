5220 Tuskegee Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground new construction

2020 BRAND NEW 3-bedroom home in the beautiful Craig Ranch waiting for its FIRST residents! Spacious living and dinning with open floor plan.Large kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances (dishwasher, oven, range,microwave) and pantry.Large master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, shower,& tub. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared bathroom. Cute study area next to dinning area. Higher ceiling. Fresh new paint. Brand new tile floor and carpet.New AC.Enjoy community park, trails, playground and a lot more facilities nearby. Great location.5-7 minutes to 121 and 75, 10 minutes to shopping (Costco, Walmart, Target etc)and restaurants.Available now!